EMMA BLACK FILE PHOTO / THE ABINGTON SUBURBAN Shoppers browse items at last year’s Waverly Comm Artisans Market.

WAVERLY TWP. — The Waverly Community House, 1115 North Abington Road, will host its 37th Annual Artisans’ Marketplace, sponsored by Toyota of Scranton and the Waverly General Store, on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 23-24.

The Artisans’ Marketplace showcases area artisans and craftspeople who will offer high-quality, handmade, one-of-a-kind items just in time for the holidays.

The Artisans’ Marketplace has become a show that attracts some of the region’s most talented artisans. The process of selection is rigorous. All submissions undergo a jury process in order to ensure fellow artisans and visitors a high quality of craftsmanship and presentation. The committee searches for applicants who display unique talent, originality and great skill and expertise in their medium. The committee also attempts to choose a variety of vendors to balance the overall show. All work is original and includes a variety of forms and mediums including photography, painting, ceramic, jewelry design, basketry, glass, sculpture, textiles, wood and more. Patrons of the show have a wonderful opportunity to view and purchase original art.

This year’s show includes the following vendors.

For the home: Gravity Line Forge; Cole Hastings, J & M Designs, From Drab to Fab; Sew Happy; The Barnwood Gallery; Distinctively Raisa; Rodgers’ Nursery; Creekside Gardens; Tammy’s Stained Glass Treasures, Rustic Cotton Home; Sally Ann Design; Al Pierce Design, Stone Fawx Studios and Midnight Fern Design.

For the bath and kitchen: Damiani Coffee Roasters; Pure Suds Co.; Chocolates by Leopold; Sassy Albert Soaps; Wyldflower Farms; Case Quattro Winery and Mount Pleasant Herbary.

Textiles and wearable art: Saint’s Nicks; Snake Creek Alpaca Farm; Studio JK LLC; Habitat; A Touch of Kountry; Angus & Oliver; Stella the Hair Bow Fairy; Crokni Creations; Milkweed & Poppyseed and Bad Kitty Knits.

Ceramics, glass, leather, stone and wood: For the Love of Wood; TB Turnings & Woodwork and Fine Line Leather Designs.

Jewelry: Nancy Jane Artisan Jewelry; Mariah Sol Metals and Wired & Fired Designs.

The Upstairs Thrift Shop in the Comm’s north wing will be open Saturday and Sunday during regular show hours, as will The Small Works Gallery in the south wing, which will feature the works of regional artist Robyn Banks Burckhardt.

A walking tour of Waverly will be offered on Saturday, Nov. 23. The tour, which is free for those who purchase a show ticket, will begin at 1 p.m. in front of the Comm.

A luncheon, catered by Constantino’s Catering, is offered in the Scout Room each day of the show from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Homemade desserts will be available for purchase in The Comm Bake Shop.

Hours for the Artisans’ Marketplace are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $5 and good for admission to the show on both days. Proceeds benefit the Comm.

For more information on the marketplace, visit the Waverly Community House Facebook page or website, waverlycomm.org, or call 570-586-8191, extension 2.