The opening of The Gathering Place’s gallery exhibition ‘All Creatures Great & Small’ was held Friday, Sept. 28. From left: Hal Baillie and artist, Dorothy O’Connor, listen to Georgio Chatzikyriakos explain the meaning of his work.
Janelle Rought’s ‘Inspect’ was a tribute to her miniature horse who had quite a personality.
Marilyn Wolk and artist Melvin Wolk pose in front of his work, ‘Pig Fashionistas’ and Cheryl Korb’s ‘Spotted Pig.’
Linda Truman’s work ‘Equestrian Cradle’ illustrates how nature can find a home anywhere.
Deana Sesso and Tracey Khalife stand beneath ‘Bruce the Moose’ by artist April Cross.
Kristie Miller-McMahon and Marylou Chibirka at The Gathering Place’s art exhibit. Miller-McMahon has several pieces of jewelry on exhibit.