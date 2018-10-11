

The opening of The Gathering Place’s gallery exhibition ‘All Creatures Great & Small’ was held Friday, Sept. 28. From left: Hal Baillie and artist, Dorothy O’Connor, listen to Georgio Chatzikyriakos explain the meaning of his work. The opening of The Gathering Place’s gallery exhibition ‘All Creatures Great & Small’ was held Friday, Sept. 28. From left: Hal Baillie and artist, Dorothy O’Connor, listen to Georgio Chatzikyriakos explain the meaning of his work.



Janelle Rought’s ‘Inspect’ was a tribute to her miniature horse who had quite a personality. Janelle Rought’s ‘Inspect’ was a tribute to her miniature horse who had quite a personality.



Marilyn Wolk and artist Melvin Wolk pose in front of his work, ‘Pig Fashionistas’ and Cheryl Korb’s ‘Spotted Pig.’ Marilyn Wolk and artist Melvin Wolk pose in front of his work, ‘Pig Fashionistas’ and Cheryl Korb’s ‘Spotted Pig.’



Linda Truman’s work ‘Equestrian Cradle’ illustrates how nature can find a home anywhere. Linda Truman’s work ‘Equestrian Cradle’ illustrates how nature can find a home anywhere.



Deana Sesso and Tracey Khalife stand beneath ‘Bruce the Moose’ by artist April Cross. Deana Sesso and Tracey Khalife stand beneath ‘Bruce the Moose’ by artist April Cross.