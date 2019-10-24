Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Artwork by Zoja Forsberg to be displayed at The Gathering Place. FORSBERG

CLARKS SUMMIT — The artistic work of Zoja Forsberg will be featured at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., beginning Friday, Oct. 25 and continuing through Wednesday, Dec. 18.

The public is invited to the gallery opening on Friday, Oct. 25 to see Forsberg’s works and share refreshments.

Forsberg is a Swedish immigrant and Marywood University graduate who gained artistic experience working as an interior designer. Now, in addition to working as an interior designer, she encompasses herself in the art of mixed media collages.

When Forsberg works with media collages, she uses paint, screen prints, fibers and a variety of found objects. Her philosophy is to start with an open mind and no particular design; instead she lets the natural colors of materials lead her to perceive a design.

In her own artist statement, Forsberg explains, “I use my curiosity

to see what happens when rules are broken which often leads to new techniques.”