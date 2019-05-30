Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED ARTWORK A promotional postcard for the upcoming ‘Flowers, Wild and Still’ exhibit at The Gathering Place.

CLARKS SUMMIT — The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., will host a reception for the opening of its new gallery exhibit, “Flowers, Wild and Still” on Friday, May 31 from 6:30-8 p.m.

The exhibit will feature the work of established and emerging artists who work and live in Northeast Pennsylvania including:

Lisa Cunningham

Brooke Wandall

Dave Elliott

Trinka Ravaioli

Phyllis Rennie

Morgan Simon

Terry Proctor

Carol Matheson

Michelle Thomas

Edie Suydam

Mel Wolk

Joanne Benson

Cindy Gillotti

Maty Sadauckas

Katrina Iannuzzi

Admission is free. Beverages and light fare will be served.

For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCs.org or email at GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.com