CLARKS SUMMIT — The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., will host a reception for the opening of its new gallery exhibit, “Flowers, Wild and Still” on Friday, May 31 from 6:30-8 p.m.
The exhibit will feature the work of established and emerging artists who work and live in Northeast Pennsylvania including:
Lisa Cunningham
Brooke Wandall
Dave Elliott
Trinka Ravaioli
Phyllis Rennie
Morgan Simon
Terry Proctor
Carol Matheson
Michelle Thomas
Edie Suydam
Mel Wolk
Joanne Benson
Cindy Gillotti
Maty Sadauckas
Katrina Iannuzzi
Admission is free. Beverages and light fare will be served.
For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCs.org or email at GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.com