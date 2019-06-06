Article Tools Font size – + Share This



SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — Artists from the Emanuel-Teitsworth Studio will exhibit new paintings at Woods & Company, 639 Northern Blvd.

The opening reception will be held June 7 from 6-8 p.m. with additional hours on Saturday, June 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The exhibit will feature watercolor and acrylic paintings by Elizabeth Beh, Tim Butler, Estelle Chunca, Michele Davis, Helenmarie Fries, Nettie Goldstein, Mary Johns, Carol Matheson, Cindy Reynolds, Laurie Roczkowski, Amy Wescott and Michele Woelkers as well as paintings by Renee Emanuel and Bill Teitsworth, professional artists and instructors at the studio.

Teitsworth and Emanuel have presented workshops, demonstrations and other exhibits throughout the region and in other areas including New York City and Maine. Several of the artists have not only studied with them at their Moscow studio but have also spent week-long workshop time at their studio in Owls Head, Maine.

Admission to the event is free. For more information, call 570-585-5685.