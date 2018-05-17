Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Keystone College and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, District 4, will sponsor the community forum, “Teen Driving: Staying Safe All the Time” on Thursday, May 17, 7-8:30 p.m. in Keystone’s Evans Hall in Hibbard Campus Center. The forum, which is open to the public and free of charge, will discuss the issue of teen driving and provide valuable information regarding ways to prevent accidents, injuries, and fatalities on streets and highways.

There will be a panel of experts from local government, law enforcement, medical organizations and the local community. Moderators for the event will be PennDOT District 4 Safety Press Officer Michael Taluto and Keystone College Senior Director of College Relations Fran Calpin. Students from Dallas High School will attend the forum and present videos they produced on the safe driving.

For more information, call 570-945-8170, email fran.calpin@keystone.edu or call 5

Spring Cleanup Postponed

The Clarks Summit United Methodist Church has postponed the “Spring Clean-up Sale” scheduled for Sarturday, May 19.

Astronomy Day

The Lackawanna Astronomical Society will host an Astronomy Day program on Saturday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m. at Keystone College’s Thomas G Cupillari ’60 Astronomical Observatory. The event is free and open to the public.

The Observatory’s telescopes, and those belonging to Astronomical Society members, will be used to view the crescent moon, Venus and Jupiter. There will be telescopes set up to safely view the Sun before it sets over the western horizon, and stars and star clusters. Views will depend on weather and sky conditions.

Astronomical Society members will be available to answer questions and there will be an illustrated slide program and free sky maps. Refreshments will be available.

The Thomas G. Cupillari ’60 Astronomical Observatory is located approximately two miles west on Route 107 from Interstate 81 exit 202 and approximately two miles east of Fleetville on Route 107. For more information, visit www.keystone.edu/observatory.

Church Barbecue

East Benton United Methodist Church, 200 Jordan Hollow Road in Dalton, will hold its takeout-only spring chicken barbecue on Saturday, May 19, 4-6 p.m. Dinner is $10. Half chicken only is $7. Presale preferred but tickets may be available at the door..

Fire Co. Breakfast

Clarks Summit Fire Co., 321 Bedford St. in Clarks Summit, will hold an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet on Sunday, May 20, 8 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $9; $6 for kids.

Casino Trip

The Abington Senior Center is having a trip to the Hollywood Casino in Harrisburg on Tuesday, July 10. Cost of the trip is $40, there is a $35 rebate and a $5 food voucher. Interested parties can call the center at 570-586-8996.

70-963-3502 or email mtaluto@pa.gov.

Soccer Tryouts

Abington Soccer Club will be holding tryouts for the 2018-2019 season for girls and boys born in 2000-2010. All tryouts are at Hillside Park Turf Field, 1188 Winola Road, South Abington Twp. Registration is requested but not mandatory. Tryouts are open to children living both in and outside of the Abington area. To register or for more information and for additional tryout dates and teams visit abingtonyouthsoccer.org/tryouts.

Girls born in the years 2008-2010: Thursdays, May 17 and 24 and Tuesday, May 22; 4:30-6 p.m. Girls born in 2004-2005: Tuesday, May 29 and Thursday, May 31; 6-7:30 p.m.

Boys born in 2009-2010: Monday, June 4, and Wednesday, June 6, 6-7:30 p.m. Boys born in 2008: Monday, May 21; 4:30-6 p.m. Boys born in 2004-2005: Tuesday, May 22 and Thursday, May 24; 6-7:30 p.m.

Girls born in 2002-2003: attend any practice, Monday and Wednesday; 7:30-9 p.m.

Orchestral Concert

Soprano Katy Williams will join the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic in a performance on Friday, May 25, at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church on School Street in Clarks Summit. Tickets are $35.