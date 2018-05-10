Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CS Cleanup

Councilman Patrick Williams, in conjunction with PennDOT and DEP, has scheduled a “Great Clarks Summit Cleanup” for Saturday, May 12, 10 a.m. to noon. Councilman Williams will organize volunteers to clean up area parks. Anyone interested and willing to volunteer should wear appropriate attire and meet in the front of the Clarks Summit Borough Building, 304 S. State St. in Clarks Summit, at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Gloves, trash bags and safety vests for the cleanup will be provided.

Soccer Club Tryouts

Abington Soccer Club will hold tryouts for the 2018-2019 season for kids born in 2000-2010. All tryouts are at Hillside Park Turf Field, 1188 Winola Road, South Abington Township. Registration is requested but not mandatory. Tryouts are open to children living both in and outside of the Abington area. To register or for more information and for additional tryout dates and teams visit abingtonyouthsoccer.org/tryouts.

Born 2006: Monday and Tuesday, May 14-15 4:30-6 p.m. Born 2008: Wednesday, May 16, 4:30-6 p.m.

Fire Co. Dinner

The Fleetville Fire Company Auxiliary will host an Election Day dinner on Tuesday, May 15, the Fleetville Fire Hall. On the menu: homemade meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, dinner roll, dessert and beverage. Takeouts will be offered 4:30-5 p.m.; eat in 5 p.m. until sold out. Tickets are $9; kids younger then 10 are $5. Advance tickets can be purchased at B&B Restaurant, CJ’s Deli, Country Cuts and Clarks Sharp-All, Judy’s Beauty Shop or by calling 570-945-5557 or 570-335-6212. Also available at the door until sold out.

Beekeepers Meet

The monthly meeting of the Lackawanna Backyard Beekeepers will be held tues on Tuesday, May 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. This meeting is open to anyone who is a beekeeper, would like to be a beekeeper or is just interested in honeybees. This meeting will feature Zoe McGlynn speaking about Nosema.

Volunteers Sought

Volunteers are needed to place flags on veterans’ graves at Abington Hills Cemetary. Meet at the cemetery on Saturday, May 19, at 9 a.m.

Clean Up Sale

There will be a “Spring Clean-Up Sale” at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church on Saturday, May 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the projects of the Mission and Leadership Teams of the church. The Youth Fellowship will serve a variety of food items to aid in their fundraising.

Church Dinner

Countryside Community Church’s chicken barbecue will he held Saturday, May 19, 3-6 p.m. (presale tickets must be purchased by May 13) at the church, 14011 Orchard Drive in Clarks Summit. Call 570-587-3206 or email countrysideoffice@yahoo.com. Eat in or take out. Pick up your dinner(s) 3-6 p.m. at the lower entrance. Advance purchase guarantees dinner available until 6 p.m. Limited walk-in dinners available. Tickets are $10; $8 for kids. Menu: baked potato, cole slaw, pork ‘n beans, roll with butter and a brownie (no nuts).

Grave Markers

Lackawanna County Veterans Affairs director David Eisele has requested that all residents and the volunteers from area VFW’s and American Legions who help take care of the cemeteries to contact him at 570-963-6778 to return damaged Veterans grave markers.

Astronomy Day

The Lackawanna Astronomical Society will host an Astronomy Day program on Saturday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m. at Keystone College’s observatory. The event is free. There will be telescopes set up. Views will depend on weather and sky conditions. Astronomical Society members will be available to answer questions. For more information, visit keystone.edu/observatory.