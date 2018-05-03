Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Correction

The caption that appeared with the photo on last week’s front page article incorrectly identified the students in the photo. They are members of the current year’s Odyssey of the Mind team.

VFW Meeting

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post No. 7069, 402 Winola Road in Clarks Summit, will hold a house committee meeting on Thursday, May 3, 6:30 p.m., followed by a VFW monthly at 7 p.m.

Church Rummage Sale

Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive in Clarks Summit, will hold a rummage sale on Friday and Saturday, May 4-5, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 570-587-3206. Baked goods and lunch will be available. Items will include clothing, household items and toys. Grandma’s Attic. will feature antiques and collectibles. Half-price sale (excluding Grandma’s Attic) will be on Saturday, May 5, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Night at the Races

Knights of Columbus Abington Council No. 6611 will host a “night at the races” on Saturday, May 5, at St Patrick’s parish center on Main Street in Nicholson. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Races begin at 7. Admission is $10 at the door, which includes beer, soda and refreshments. You must be 21 or older to attend. For more information call 570-878-7210.

Civic League

Abington Heights Civic League’s monthly meeting will be held on Monday, May 7, at 7 p.m. at the clubhouse, 115 Colburn Ave. in Clarks Summit. Abington Heights Civic League Dance Studio will provide the entertainment. New members are always welcome. For more information, call 570 587-3101.

Opiod Abuse Series

Part four of the “Open the Dialogue” series, “Moving Forward: Helping you Engage” will be presented Thursday, May 10, 7-9 p.m. at The Gathering Place in Clarks Summit. The program will help families engage in awareness and prevention of substance abuse. Speakers are Tim Rowland, county coroner; Judith Price, first assistant district attorney; Dan Wydeen of the Wright Center; and Emily McDonald, licensed professional counselor. Admission is free. Register for tickets at The Gathering Place or on Facebook or gatheringplacecs.com.

Farmers’ Market

The Hillside Park Farmers Market returns to Hillside Park Thursdays, May 3, and running through Oct. 25, 2-6 p.m. at Hillside Park, 1188 Winola Road in South Abington Township. Opening day will feature musical guests Zieger Family Music, vendor samples and food.

College Grad

Hollis Coldwater of South Abington Township will receive a bachelor of science in education degree during Ashland University’s commencement ceremonies.

Dean’s List

Wyoming Seminary has named the students from the greater Abingtons area on the dean’s list for the winter trimester.

Upper School

High honors: Charles Kutz, Clarks Summit; Jaclyn Morgan, Clarks Summit; and Harrison Peairs, Clarks Summit.

Honors: Julia Dailey, Clarks Summit; Jose de los Rios, Dalton; Hannah Frels, Dalton; Michael Giallorenzi, Clarks Summit; Jacob Gilbert, Waverly; Tyler Maddock, Clarks Summit; Charles Wright, Clarks Summit; and Rachel Yuscavage, Dalton.

Lower School

High honors: Marai Castellanos, Waverly; and Alyssa Shonk, Clarks Summit.