Abington Heights’ Arla Davis finished 17th in the girls 72 kilogram weight class (158 pounds) at the USA Powerlifting High School National Championship meet March 31 in Alexandria, Louisiana.

She had a three-lift total of 275 kilograms (606 pounds) with a squat of 85 kilograms (187), a bench press of 55 kilograms (121 pounds) and a deadlift of 135 kilograms (298 pounds).

Davis was the fourth member of the Abington Heights powerlifting team to compete at the national meet. Bodie LaCoe won the 53 kilogram (116 pounds) weight class championship, Gianna Sabatini placed second in the 52 kilogram (115 pounds) class and Rachel Klein finished third in the 47 kilogram class (104 pounds) earlier in the four-day event.