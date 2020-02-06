Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO The Arcadia Chorale

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at First Presbyterian Church, 300 School St., Clarks Summit, with an octet from the Arcadia Chorale regaling you with love songs from 7-8 p.m. in a coffeehouse setting in Fellowship Hall. This program is part of the activities at the church during the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice, which will be held Feb. 14-16. The church will also display an ice sculpture outside and offer a variety of activities inside.

Elaine Tweedy will organize an exhibit of artwork from local artists and congregation members, with a juried photography show sponsored by the Northeast Photography Club on Friday night. The exhibit will be open Friday, Feb. 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. and on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Friday evening the Arcadia Chorale octet will sing selections from its latest CD “Love Songs” as well as solos and duets appropriate for the day. Refreshments will be provided.

Other activities on Saturday will include a performance at 2 p.m. of “Honk, Jr” by students from the Creative and Performing Arts Academy’s Jr. Players division of fifth- through 11th-grade students. The show will be directed by Karl Barbee, with music direction by Sheri Melcher, and choreography by Cristina Sohns Williams.

The Creative and Performing Arts Academy, located at The Ritz Theater in Scranton, is a vibrant program for kids Pre-k through 12th grade. It offers classes, lessons and performance opportunities throughout the year. CaPAA’s Summer Camp camp program has been recognized as The Best Day Camp & Theatre Program in NEPA by NEPA Family Magazine. This event is offered free of charge.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, the Chili Café will provide a place to warm up, grab a bite to eat and listen to student musicians perform.

Singers from the Jessica Hitchcock Vocal Studio will be the featured performers.

These activities are part of the Arts at First Presbyterian arts program at the church. This program receives support from the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts Program (administered by the Pocono Arts Council), a Lackawanna County Arts & Cultural Grant and numerous individual donors.

For more information or directions, call the church at 570-586-6306 or visit fpccs.org.