CLARKS SUMMIT — The Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069 will host the following events during the month of April. For more information, contact the post at 570-587-5663.

VFW auxiliary monthly meeting: Wednesday, April 3, 6 p.m.

VFW monthly meeting: Thursday, April 4, 6:30 p.m.

VFW house committee monthly meeting: Thursday, April 4, 7 p.m.

Musical entertainment by “Marilyn Kennedy”: Saturday, April 13, 8 p.m.

Musical entertainment by “FullCircle”: Saturday, April 20, 8 p.m. Enjoy feel-good favorites from the 50s throuh 80s.

Northeast Lodge Fraternal Order of Police’s Spaghetti Dinner: Saturday, April 27, 4-7 p.m. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children.