SUBMITTED PHOTO Representatives from the Scranton Region Antique Car Club (SRACC) recently presented Allied Services Integrated Health System with a $1,000 donation to benefit children and adults with disabilities. The funds were raised at the club’s 48th Annual Car Show held July 21 on the grounds of Allied Services’ Corporate Center in Clarks Summit. From left: Atty. Bill Conaboy, president and CEO, Allied Services; Neil Horvick, president, SRACC; Michael Caswell, director, SRACC; Michael Passero, past president, SRACC; Jerry Cesare, director, SRACC; Ron Moore, past president, SRACC; Ben Groves, past president, SRACC; Dan Shea, past president, SRACC; and Jim Lyons, past president, SRACC.