CLARKS GREEN — It has been an exciting time with new challenges.

In February I was appointed chair of Clarks Green Borough Planning Commission. Working with Zoning Officer Darlene Sholcosky and Councilman Bill Toms, I accepted for review the initial expansion plans for Saint Gregory’s Church. Joined by Bruce Sherbine, Rosalie Werner and Katie Lane, we studied, tweaked and approved the plans worthy to go before Clarks Green Council members for final approval.

Rev. John Lapera, pastor of Saint Gregory’s Church invited me to participate in the ground-breaking ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 26. It was an honor, indeed.

Shade Tree Commission

I am now a member of the Clarks Green Borough Shade Tree Commission. The commission meets as needed. Volunteers are most welcome. Members’ diagnosis, preserve, plant and replace trees to enhance our greenspace.

For the residents who ordered trees, the trees will be delivered shortly.

Association member

I renewed my Lackawanna County Association of Boroughs membership. Mayors and municipal officers meet to exchange concerns, ideas and possible solutions. It was especially nice to tour the new municipal building in Mayfield. The Honorable Al Chelik, Mayor of Mayfield, was host.

My Calendar

Feb. 24: Chips and Dips at the Abington Community Library

March 3: Soup sale at The Waverly Lodge

March 24: Musical production at Heritage Baptist Church

March 29: Holy Thursday services at Clarks Green Methodist Church

March 30: Good Friday services at Our Lady of the Snows (my home parish) and soup sale at Clarks Summit Methodist Church

April 5: Spaghetti Supper Fundraiser for the Boy Scouts

April 7: Book sale for the Abington Community Library

May 2: Ribbon cutting for Wayne Bank on Northern Boulevard in South Abington Township

May 30: I marched in the Memorial Day parade with Council members Dave Rinaldi and M.J. Igoe.

June 9: I volunteered at the Forever Young Fishing Derby at Hillside Park with the Abington Heights Civic League.

July 7: I helped manage the Electronic Recycling Event with Councilwoman M.J. Igoe in the borough.

Aug. 26: Attended a purse bingo sponsored by the Abington Business and Professional Association

Sept. 16: Ice cream social at the Clarks Summit Fire Company

Sept. 18: Volunteer Appreciation Reception at Our Lady of the Snows Church

Sept. 30: Taste of the Abingtons, a Rotary Club of the Abingtons Fundraiser

Compliments to all the chefs at Waverly Lodge, V.F.W. Post 2208, Clarks Green Methodist Church and Clarks Summit Methodist Church – the barbecue dinners were “to die for.” See what’s new in the Clarks Green park

A bench was placed near the pocket library. The signage reads:

Bill Thorburn, Mayor (1998-2018) You may be out of sight Yet you’ll always be remembered Loving family, friends and Clarks Green Borough

An invitation: Clarks Green Christmas Tree Lighting

The borough will hold a tree lighting on Sunday, Nov. 18 from 4:30– 6:30 p.m. at the pocket library park on North Abington Road.

Entertainment begins at 4:15 p.m. a dedication ceremony will be held, followed by a holiday open house in the borough building.