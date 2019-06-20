Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Lackawanna County Disability Action Committee will sponsor a training for municipalities, businesses and non-profit agencies regarding compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act on June 27 at the Hilton Hotel and Conference Center in Scranton. The Committee provides recommendations to improve accessibility for people with disabilities, and invites participants from Monroe County to attend.

“Creating A More Inclusive Community” will be conducted by Caleb Berkemeir, training specialist with the Mid-Atlantic ADA Training Center in Rockville, Maryland. The morning session will address municipalities and include program and architectural accessibility of municipal buildings, sidewalks, playgrounds and recreational facilities. It will also cover non-discrimination in employment policies and practices.

The second session will focus on requirements by the business community and non-profit organizations to comply with the law, and the benefits of increasing accessibility. The session will also provide practical information on disability etiquette and effective customer service for people with disabilities.

For more information, contact Keith Williams, commission chairperson, at kwilliams@mycil.org.