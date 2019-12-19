Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Do you love Christmas? If so, you’re not alone. In fact, every year, the spirit of the season drives holiday enthusiasts to perform impressive feats. Here are some particularly remarkable Guinness World Records that are on theme.

■ Tallest chocolate Santa: Displayed in a mall in Cantù, Italy in 2011, this giant Santa was more than 16 feet tall, eight feet in diameter and weighed just more than 3,500 pounds. That’s a lot of chocolate.

■Most Christmas lights on a home: In 2014, the Gay family from LaGrangeville, New York decorated their home with more than 600,000 individual lights. The display took two months to build and was set to more than 200 different songs, which passersby could hear when tuned in to a special AM radio station.

■Largest artificial Christmas tree: Built by the Arjuna Ranatunga Social Services in Colombo, Sri Lanka in 2016, this tree measured more than 200 feet high. It was erected during a three-day Christmas carnival and was topped by a 20-foot star.

■Largest Christmas ornament: In 2018, a Christmas ornament more than 15 feet in diameter was displayed in the Dubai Mall in the United Arab Emirates.

If you’re hoping to set your own holiday record this year, you better get started. Christmas will be here sooner than you think.