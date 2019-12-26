Article Tools
Alliance Landfill provided its annual public safety support funding to Ransom Township. Each year, the landfill provides the township with $25,000 to offset the cost of police coverage provided by the South Abington Township Police Department, and $13,000 to support fire protection provided by the Newton-Ransom Volunteer Fire Co. The landfill provides the public safety and other benefits through its host community agreement with the township. From left: Alliance Communications Manager John Hambrose and Township Supervisors Dennis Macheska and Allan Myers.