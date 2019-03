Article Tools Font size – + Share This



BOWLING SCORES

The Alley Cats Bowling League scores from March 5 are as follows.

Team standings

Wildcats - 61, Lync - 57.5, Manx - 56.5, Bobcats - 53, Tigers - 49, Calicos - 45.5 Siamese - 44.5 and Panthers - 33.

High individual game

Pat Chipak - 211, Nancy Connors - 170, Anna Aten - 169.

High individual series

Nancy Connors - 484, Anna Aten - 472 and Pat Chipak - 447.

High team game

Wildcats - 706, Bobcats - 699 and Calicos - 695.

High team series

Wilcats - 1994, Calicos - 1954 and Manx - 1899.