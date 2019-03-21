BOWLING SCORES
The Alley Cats Bowling League scores from March 12 are as follows.
Team standings
Wildcats - 62, Lync - 60.5, Manx - 59.5, Bobcats - 54, Tigers - 52, Siamese - 47.5, Calicos - 46.5 and Panthers - 34.
High individual game
Pat Chipak - 189, Judy Wolfe - 181 and Carole Hamersly - 178.
High individual series
Linda Sproul - 476, Judy Wolfe - 451 and Anna Aten - 445.
High team game
Manx - 718, Bobcats - 710 and Siamese - 683.
High team series
Lynx - 1990, Bobcats - 1976 and Siamese - 1961.