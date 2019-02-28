Article Tools Font size – + Share This



BOWLING SCORES

The Alley Cats Bowling League scores from Feb. 19 are as follows.

Team standings

Wildcats - 57, Lynx - 54.5, Manx - 51.5, Bobcats - 49, Tigers - 45, Calicos - 41.5 Siamese - 40.5 and Panthers - 29.

High individual game

Judy Wolfe - 178, Georgette Mecca - 177 and Bette Connell - 163.

High individual series

Bette Connell - 481, Andrea Jones - 443, Cheryl Collura - 428.

High team game

Manx - 699, Tigers - 660 and Bobcats - 659.

High team series

Manx - 1932, Tigers - 1939, Siamese - 1882.