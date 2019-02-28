BOWLING SCORES
The Alley Cats Bowling League scores from Feb. 19 are as follows.
Team standings
Wildcats - 57, Lynx - 54.5, Manx - 51.5, Bobcats - 49, Tigers - 45, Calicos - 41.5 Siamese - 40.5 and Panthers - 29.
High individual game
Judy Wolfe - 178, Georgette Mecca - 177 and Bette Connell - 163.
High individual series
Bette Connell - 481, Andrea Jones - 443, Cheryl Collura - 428.
High team game
Manx - 699, Tigers - 660 and Bobcats - 659.
High team series
Manx - 1932, Tigers - 1939, Siamese - 1882.