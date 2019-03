Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Alley Cats Bowling League scores from Feb. 26 are as follows.

Team standings

Wildcats - 58, Lynx - 57.5, Manx - 52.5, Bobcats - 52, Tigers - 48, Siamese - 43.5 Calicos - 42.5 and

Panthers - 30.

High individual game

Judy Wolfe - 191, Nancy Connors - 168 and Dianne Hickok - 162.

High individual series

Judy Wolfe - 478, Linda Sproul - 441 and Barb Borek - 429.

High team game

Lynx - 689, Tigers - 678 and Calicos - 670.

High team series

Lynx - 1930, Tigers - 1923 and Calicos - 1897.