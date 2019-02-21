Article Tools Font size – + Share This



BOWLING SCORES

Alley Cats Bowling League scores from Feb. 12 are as follows.

Team Standings

Wildcats - 54, Lynx - 51.5, Manx - 48.5, Bobcats - 47, Tigers - 44, Calicos - 40.5, Siamese - 38.5 and Panthers - 28.

High Individual Game

Linda Bourbeau - 176, Linda Sproul - 167 and Olga Viola and Bette Connell - 161.

High Individual Series

Bette Connell - 449, Judy Wolfe - 437 and Carole Hamersly - 434.

High Team Game

Lynx - 693, Tigers - 668 and Manx - 666.

High Team Series

Manx - 1948, Siamese - 1914 and Tigers and Wildcats - 1894.