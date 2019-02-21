BOWLING SCORES
Alley Cats Bowling League scores from Feb. 12 are as follows.
Team Standings
Wildcats - 54, Lynx - 51.5, Manx - 48.5, Bobcats - 47, Tigers - 44, Calicos - 40.5, Siamese - 38.5 and Panthers - 28.
High Individual Game
Linda Bourbeau - 176, Linda Sproul - 167 and Olga Viola and Bette Connell - 161.
High Individual Series
Bette Connell - 449, Judy Wolfe - 437 and Carole Hamersly - 434.
High Team Game
Lynx - 693, Tigers - 668 and Manx - 666.
High Team Series
Manx - 1948, Siamese - 1914 and Tigers and Wildcats - 1894.