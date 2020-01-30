Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Alley Cats Bowling League scores from Jan. 21 are as follows.

Team standings: Manx - 51, Siamese - 48, Lynx - 44, Tigers - 42, Calicos - 39, Wildcats - 38 and Bobcats - 36.

High individual game: Georgette Mecca - 197, Bette Connell and Carole Hamersly - 184 and Karron McGowan - 169.

High individual series: Bette Connell - 495, Georgette Mecca - 449 and Carole Hamersly - 446.

High team game: Wildcats - 694, Siamese - 689 and Manx - 674.

High team series: Siamese - 1967, Manx - 1954 and Wildcats - 1937.