The Alley Cats Bowling League scores from Sept. 10 are as follows.

Team Standings: Tigers - 6, Siamese - 5, Manx - 5, Lynx - 5, Wildcats - 3, Calicos - 3, Bobcats - 3, Ghost - 1.

High Individual Game: Anna Aten and Josephine Petry - 156, Linda Sproul - 152, Judi Mahlstedt - Helen Smetana - Maxine Gilligan - 141.

High Individual Series: Josephine Petry - 436, Anna Aten - 423, Linda Sproul - 399.

High Team Game: Manx - 720, Lynx - 653, Siamese - 648.

High Team Series: Manx - 1964, Lynx - 1900, Wildcats - 1856.