BOWLING SCORES

The Alley Cats Bowling League scores from Sept. 3 are as follows.

Team standings: Tigers - 3, Siamese - 3, Calicos - 2, Bobcats - 2, Lynx - 2, Manx - 2, Wildcats - 1, Ghost - 1.

High individual game: Judy Szymanski - 175, Barb Borek - 171, Mary Kay Nealon - 163.

High individual series: Barb Borek - 451, Bette Connell - 432, Carole Hamersly - 426.

High team game: Calicos - 697, Tigers - 696, Siamese - 667.

High team series: Tigers - 1917, Wildcats - 1884, Calicos - 1868.