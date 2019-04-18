Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Alley Cats Bowling League’s recent scores are as follows.

April 2

Team standings:

Wildcats - 70, Lynx - 66.5, Manx - 63.5, Tigers - 58.5, Bobcats - 57.5, Calicos - 56.5, Siamese - 53.5 and Panthers - 38.

High individual game:

Anna Aten - 201, Judy Mahlstedt - 196 and Bette Connell - 183.

High individual series:

Anna Aten - 493, Carole Hamersly - 467 and Linda Sproul - 451.

High team game:

Calicos - 746, Wildcats - 719 and Lynx - 708.

High team series:

Calicos - 2025, Lynx - 2009 and Wildcats - 1964.

April 9

Team Standings:

Wildcats - 71, Lynx - 67.5, Manx - 66.5, Calicos - 59.5, Tigers - 59.5, Bobcats - 58.5 Siamese - 56.5 and Panthers - 41.

High Individual Game:

Bette Connell - 181, Carole Hamersly - 175, Judy Mahlstedt and Anna Aten - 169.

High Individual Series:

Bette Connell - 485, Judy Mahlstedt - 471, Barb Borek - 450.

High Team Game:

Manx - 724, Calicos - 717 and Siamese - 671.

High Team Series: Calicos - 2076, Manx - 2024 and Siamese - 1930.