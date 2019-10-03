Article Tools Font size – + Share This

TERI LYON / FOR ABINGTON SUBURBAN Perusing pumpkins at Roba Family Farms, from left: Cate Dubill, Rachel Hitchcock and Vee Dubill.

Whether your favorite is pumpkins, ghosts and goblins or just seeing the leaves change color, the Abington area has it all for fall.

My family always likes to make the rounds when we’re pumpkin hunting. The Abingtons are dotted in orange at this time of year as local supermarkets, garden centers, farm stands and the farms themselves display gorgeous pumpkins and funky gourds of all shapes and sizes. Shopping for pumpkins is the perfect family activity on a beautiful day in October, whether you’re looking for the Great Pumpkin to carve or a mini pumpkin to paint.

If your family wants to go beyond selecting your pumpkins from a display, you can hop on a hay ride to the pumpkin patch at Roba Family Farms in North Abington Township. The farm also offers fun for the kids like a petting zoo, playground, entertainment and campfire sites. Special events include Pumpkin Princess weekend Oct. 5 and 6, featuring a visit from the Pumpkin Princess; and other special appearances and activities on Columbus Day Weekend, Oct. 12-14; Country Kids Jamboree, Oct. 19 and 20; Candy Corn Parade and Tricks or Treats on the Farm, Oct. 26 and 27; and Pumpkin Patch Play Day and Super Dog Day, Nov. 2 and 3. For more information, visit robafamilyfarms.com.

While you’re on the way to find the perfect pumpkin, don’t forget to check out the red, orange and golden hues of northeast Pennsylvania’s fall foliage. Better yet, plan a separate foliage excursion. Travel by car, motorcycle or bicycle along Route 6 or North Abington Road. Take a walk along one of the tree-lined roads in Clarks Green or Glenburn Township, or stop for a while at South Abington, Hillside or Lackawanna State Park. The views are spectacular.

Maybe fright at night is more your style at this time of year. If your family likes to be scared, look no further than Reapers Revenge in Scott Township.

Reaper’s Revenge combines a haunted hayride, dark forest walkthrough, pitch-black indoor walkthrough, and zombie maze for a totally frightful experience. Tickets or further information are available at reapersrevenge.net.

But if you’re looking for another popular haunted attraction, Dracula’s Forest in Ransom Township, you won’t find it this year.

According to its website, draculasforest.com, Dracula’s Forest Haunted Attractions is looking for a new home after 35 years. It plans to reopen at a new location in 2020.

“We will not be in operation this year,” the site says. “We are interested in moving to a new location. If you have the spot, we have the team to get it going. We also have props.”

Anyone with information on a potential new location may contact 570-586-5084.

Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township with her cat.