Abington Heights Middle School announced its students of the month for February. From left, first row: Michael Hiller, Noah Kayal and Nathan Krempasky. Second row: Jackson Wickenheiser, Savannah Staples, Emma Kwiatkowski, Maddie Herold and Hillary Illescus.