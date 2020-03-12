Article Tools

Abington Heights Middle School announced its students of the month for February. From left, first row: Michael Hiller, Noah Kayal and Nathan Krempasky. Second row: Jackson Wickenheiser, Savannah Staples, Emma Kwiatkowski, Maddie Herold and Hillary Illescus.