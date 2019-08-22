Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Paula Baillie and Stephan Tseronski. SUBMITTED PHOTO Dominick Deseta and Megan Wolfe.

CLARKS SUMMIT — The tables at The Gathering Place were filled with students giving tips and advice about technology to community members on Wednesday, July 24 in a Tech Tutors class.

Abington Heights Software Club and other students met individually with adults to answer questions about smartphones, tablets, laptop computers and other devices and platforms that can be easy for these students but often confusing for older generations.

Dominick DeSeta met with Megan Wolfe to help her learn to download pictures from her phone onto a flash drive. Ella Mahon and Robby Horvath showed Anne Armezzani how to download music, use Messenger and work with Instagram. Stephan Tseronski worked with Paula Baillie on more complex problems to make a website run better and be more secure. Joann Radicchi arrived with what seemed to be a difficult question and got a very good, easy answer in a short time. Working with other adults were students Makayla Keoonela, Sydney Vacchino, Haddy Davis, Michael Rodushkyn and Harrison Fedor.

As the class went on, it became apparent these Abington Heights junior and senior student volunteers could not only answer any questions fielded to them but could also teach the adults how to take what they learned and be more independent with technology.

The students have offered to volunteer for another Tech Tutors class on the evening of Oct. 23. They hope even more people sign up for that night, as they are ready to help out. For more information, visit gatheringplacecs.org or call 570-881-7612 to register for this free class.