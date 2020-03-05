Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SAMPOGNE

Nina Sampogne, a senior at Abington Heights high school, advanced as a regional finalist in the Coca-Cola Scholars Program. Nearly 200,000 applicants and more than 1900 semifinalists participated in this year’s program, and 251 students advanced to the regional finalist phase.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation offers college scholarships to high school students who are dedicated to leadership, service and action that positively affects others.

Sampogne and the other regional finalists will interview with the Coca-Cola Board in Philadelphia and 125 finalists will receive a $20,000 scholarship.

Sampogne is a member of the National Honor Society and is Miss Comet at Abington Heights High School. She is a member of the marching, concert and jazz bands and founded the Abington Heights Dance Team. She is the secretary of Student Council, SADD Public Relations Officer and member of the Interact, Transition, Biology, TRU and fall musical clubs.

She was a member of the Tomorrow’s Leaders Today class of 2019, HOBY Leadership Conference, Rotary Youth Leadership and USA National Miss Pennsylvania Teen.

Sampogne is active in her community, earning Gold, Silver and Bronze Presidential Service awards. She was awarded the Prudential Spirit of America’s Award, the Children’s Advocacy Center’s “Junior Advocate of the Year” award and most recently the Youth Leadership Award, presented in Washington D.C.

She plans to attend Penn State University in the fall as a pre-med major.