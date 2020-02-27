Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Abington Heights School District will conduct kindergarten registration for September 2020 at all four elementary schools the second week of March. Children must be 5 years old by Aug. 31, 2020 to attend kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year.

At the time of registration, a birth certificate, proof of residency and current immunizations must be provided. Contact the elementary school office within your area to pre-register and request a registration packet.

Registration will be held as follows:

Monday, March 9

Waverly Elementary School, 103 Waverly Road. Phone: 570-585-6300

Tuesday, March 10

Newton Ransom Elementary School, 1549 Newton Ransom Blvd. Phone: 570-585-8300

Wednesday, March 11

Clarks Summit Elementary School, 401 West Grove St. Phone: 570-585-7300

Thursday, March 12

South Abington Elementary School, 640 Northern Blvd. Phone: 570-585-2100.