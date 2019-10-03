CLARKS SUMMIT — Clara Bergman and Erin McGee from Holy Cross High School defeated Faith Bennett and Hannah Adonizio from Abington Heights, 8-3, to take the Abington Heights JV Girls Tennis Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 28.

A total of 15 doubles teams participated from Abington Heights, Holy Cross, West Scranton, Riverside, Scranton Prep and North Pocono high schools.

Bergman and McGee reached the final with an 8-4 win over Scranton Prep’s Maris Hiller and Sarah Aubrey, while Bennett and Adonizio ousted Caroline Shaffern and Christina Monroe from Holy Cross, 8-4.

In the consolation tournament final, Molly Donovan and Gianna Tallo from West Scranton defeated Madison Kranson from Holy Cross and Ella Frounfelker from West Scranton, 8-1.

In the team competition, Holy Cross finished first with 13 points, followed by Abington Heights with 9 points, West Scranton with 6 points, Scranton Prep with 5 points, Riverside with 3 points and North Pocono with 1/2 point.

John Weiss, Abington Heights assistant girls tennis coach, was tournament director, assisted by Kelly Arp, Abington Heights Varsity Girls Tennis Coach.