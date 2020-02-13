SUBMITTED PHOTO The Abington Heights Junior High wrestling team won the “Comet Clash” at Abington Heights the weekend of Jan. 18-19. This season the team has also won the Lackawanna Trail Duals, the Hawkeye Invitational Tournament and the Berwick Duals. First row: Connor Beck, Dom Gurliacci, Colin Price, Anthony Curra, Head Coach Nick Carr and Assistant Coach Jason Kobrynich. Second row: Louie Smith, Jackson Drake, J.C. Kobrynich, PA Hall of Fame Coaches Pete Smith and John Diven, Mark Lynott and Luke Evans. Third row: Assistant Coach Stephen Kroptavich, Santo Sciavone, Zayed Arshad, Keith Yushinski, JJ Gorick, Hunter Landers, Zachary Meckwood, Gavin Kareha, Caleb Marzolino and Assistant Coach Dave Drake.