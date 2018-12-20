An Abington Heights High School graduate is making a name for himself in the film industry.

Mike Dargatis, Class of 2008, has acted in several short films and commercials. His latest commercial for retail giant Walmart has begun airing across the country for the holidays. You can catch this commercial airing during primetime programs across all major networks.

Dargatis played quarterback on the Comets football team and shooting guard on the district champion basketball team.

He is the son of Michael Dargatis of Clarks Summit and Laura & Vito Sampogne of Waverly and brother to Nina Sampogne, a junior at Abington Heights.

Upon graduating from Wilkes University, Mike moved to Pittsburgh, where he worked for UPMC.

His first introduction to the entertainment industry was when his coworkers at the time took his photo and submitted it to an open call for a new television series for A&E called “Those Who Kill” filming in Pittsburgh. To his surprise, he was then cast as a waiter on the show. Since that day working on set, Dargatis was infatuated with the film industry.

After working on “Those Who Kill,” he decided to pursue acting more seriously.

After working as an extra on some major Hollywood films including “Fathers & Daughters,” “Southpaw” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” he took acting classes and workshops, and signed with an agent. He went on to do print ads for companies such as Purell, Fisher-Price, PNC Bank, Giant Eagle, NFL Shop andProgressive Insurance. He also worked as the lead on commercials for Suddenlink Cable, Kia, Northwood Realty and Opus Bank (alongside NBA star Isaiah Thomas). He then acted on several short and independent films, as well as being cast as a guest star on Investigation Discovery’s season 2 premiere of “Who Killed Jane Doe.”

Dargatis decided it was time to take the next step and picked up and moved across the country to Los Angeles. In his first nine months in Hollywood, he has starred in several short films, as well as the lead in commercials for major companies such as Walmart, Experian, Chase Bank, AirBnb, August Smart Locks, and Arlo Home.

Mike currently resides in Santa Monica, California. He is continuing to grow as an actor and progress within the industry. He is currently represented by Eric Talent Agency in Beverly Hills. He hopes to continue to work on more national commercials, while working on more TV and film projects.