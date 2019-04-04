Article Tools Font size – + Share This

They were the most agonizing 1.7 seconds of Hannah Kowalski’s life.

That’s how much time remained in regulation of the University of Scranton women’s basketball team’s NCAA Division III “Sweet 16” game against Christopher Newport University when Kowalski, a freshman and Abington Heights graduate, committed a foul chasing a rebound. The Lady Royals were leading by one, but Christopher Newport senior Zhara Tannor was headed to the foul line to shoot two free throws and a chance to win the game.

Kowalski took a look around the John Long Center and everyone was stunned.

“That might have been the most stressful moment of my life. Definitely of my basketball career, hands down,” Kowalski said. “I was beside myself. Scared. Ready to burst into tears. I felt like I was going to throw up. I was in disbelief. I looked at the clock and realized the game was literally on the line.

“I really thought she was going to make those free throws. She was their senior point guard. I thought she was going to knock them in without question.”

Why wouldn’t she? To that point, Christopher Newport was 18 of 20 from the foul line.

Yet somehow, Tanner missed both shots and the Lady Royals held on for a 57-56 victory.

“When she missed the first one, I felt a lot of relief because I knew we had a chance if we had to play overtime,” Kowalski said. “Then she missed the second one and I’ve never been more relieved in my life.”

Tanner was shooting at the basket in front of the Scranton student section. Kowalski credits them for getting loud and going crazy.

“The fans really helped me out there,” Kowalski said. “I think that’s a big part of why she missed them.”

After the game, Kowalski’s teammates consoled her and told her not to worry about it since the team had won.

It was a good learning experience, though, one of many Kowalski had during a successful freshman campaign with the Lady Royals.

“We didn’t need that rebound,” Kowalski said. “I don’t know what happened, but clearly I wanted to get it. I learned to be more conscious of the time and score, the situation and be smarter with what I’m doing.”

Scranton wound up advancing to the Final Four for the 10th time in program history. The Lady Royals lost in the semifinals to eventual champion, unbeaten Thomas More University, to finish with a record of 29-3.

Getting the chance to play for a program that annually competes for league and national titles is the reason why Kowalski attended Scranton.

She appeared in 32 games, all but one off the bench, and averaged 7.3 points and 2.5 rebounds. She also was second on the team with 75 assists.

“Without her, we don’t have the season we had,” Lady Royals coach Trevor Woodruff said. “She was a big part of what we were able to do.”

Probably the biggest adjustment Kowalski said she had to make going from high school to college was the speed of the game.

“I didn’t realize how much faster it was going to be, so that took me a little bit to get used to,” she said. “The shot clock was another bit of an issue for me in the beginning. Being a point guard, you always have to be aware of the shot clock and in high school I never had one. But once I got used to those things, I was more prepared each game and I felt a lot more comfortable.”

Her defense improved as the season went on, too.

Woodruff said Kowalski’s biggest assets are her strength and explosiveness, which is a rare combination for someone at her position.

“She’s got the strength of a power forward in a point guard’s frame,” Woodruff said. “Once she gets a step on the defender, they have a difficult time getting back in front of her. The fact that she can make the 3-point shot makes her even more difficult because you have to respect that part of her game. If you come out on her, that opens you up for the dribble penetration.”

With everyone except Bridgette Mann back next season, the Lady Royals could very well find themselves making another run at the Final Four. Woodruff knows Kowalski will again be a big factor in the team’s success.

“I think her future is incredibly bright,” he said. “She’s going to be a star player for us, even as early as next year. Really, the sky’s the limit.”

