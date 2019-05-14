Article Tools Font size – + Share This



SCRANTON — Actors Circle is soliciting submissions from area playwrights for an original short play competition to be held at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton this summer. A team from Actors Circle will select 5-7 of the submissions to stage at the theater July 26-28.

Audience members will vote for the winners of the competition at each show, and the results will be tallied together. Prizes will be awarded for the top three highest vote recipients.

Requirements are as follows:

■ The play should be 10-15 minutes in length

■ It should require minimal set pieces and props

■ Three or less characters should be included

■ The language must be family-friendly language.

The plays must be submitted to Actors Circle (attn: Linda Griffiths) by May 24, 2019. mailed to: Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton, PA 18508.

Contenders will be contacted in early June.

The finalists will be asked to select a director with support of Actors Circle, plan for rehearsals off-site from Providence Playhouse and make arrangements with Actors Circle concerning any light/sound requirements.