SUBMITTED PHOTO Clarks Summit resident Carol Davis will perform in Actors Circle's upcomimng production of "Sherlock Holmes and The White Chapel Murders," written and directed by Lou Bisignani and based on the characters created by Sir Author Conan Doyle. The play will be presented Thursday through Saturday, July 11-13 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, July 14 at 2 p.m. at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road in Scranton. Tickets are $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors and $8 for students. Reservations can be made by calling 570-342-9707 or emailing tickets@actorscircle.com. For more information visit ActorsCircle.com or the group's Facebook page. From left, first row: Jacob Dean Bohenek, Michael Kapacs-Fenton, Geanna Kirchner and Mary Jule Kapacs. Second row: Bernard M. Ott, Amanda VanBuskirk, Susan Parrick, Grace Kapacs, Kelly Kapacs, Scott Rave, Mark Fryer, Dominic Azzarelli and Nunzio Caccamo. Other cast members are: Carol Davis, Emily Kapacs-Fenton, Molly Kapacs-Fenton, Corey Kelly, Matthew Kirchner, Lorrie Loughney and Justin O’Hearn.