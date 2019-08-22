S. ABINGTON TWP. — Since 1933, Sickler’s Bike and Sports Shop has provided northeast Pennsylvania’s cycling community with bikes and gear. In 2008, Sickler’s opened a second location on Noble Road. Recognized as one of America’s best bike shops by the National Bicycle Dealer’s Association, the business has worked to maintain a level of quality in the bicycles and gear it sells and the professional service it provides.

Sickler’s also embraces the community it is a part of.

Years ago, the shop began organizing a weekly bike ride so its customers and others in the community could build relationships, share tips and enjoy the beautiful scenery of the region together.

Tom Boylan is a sales and customer service rep for Sickler’s. He shared that this summer, the local shop organized three group rides a week: a hammer ride, a beginner ride and a gravel ride.

“All our rides are weather pending,” Boylan said. “We try to kick off our weekly rides in April or May and we will go through the fall. We usually have a barbecue after our Thursday rides. The food is free. We just want people to come and enjoy riding together. The goal is community building and rider engagement.”

Boylan said they have riders from the Abingtons but have also had riders come from as far as Shavertown to enjoy the camaraderie and beautiful scenery of the area.

“Cyclists enjoy that they can find like-minded individuals,” Boylan said. “If you are a new rider and aren’t sure about certain aspects of cycling, it helps that on a group ride there are people who can help you learn things – like when to shift, how to use momentum on hills, and how to be a better rider over all.”

Boylan shared that road bikes can travel fast, but on a beginner ride they keep the pace to an average of 12 miles per hour and are mindful of the skill of the riders. Sickler’s group rides are no-drop rides, which means that the group will take breaks and wait for anyone who needs to catch up.

Veterans come out to beginner rides as well.

“They want to see this work, and help others,” Boylan said. “They are advocates for it. It builds community and brings people together.”

Eric Hetsko has been riding for 28 years.

“It’s a good stress reliever, and I find it’s relaxing,” Hetsko said. “Riding is a great way to see all the different areas of Northeast Pennsylvania. There’s a hidden natural beauty that people don’t think about. It’s a lot easier to see it and take it in when you are going by on a bike at 15 or 20 mph than in a car at 50 miles per hour.”

“It’s a good group of nice people. ... If you are a beginner, the great thing about rides like this is that there are other people who are either in your same situation or have been in that situation. No one is getting left behind and it’s not that hard a ride. Plus, the people there are going to help each other out. One of the great things when I started riding bikes 28 years ago, is that I went with people who knew what they were doing and taught me as I went. It was immensely helpful. That’s part of the benefit of a group ride. You get to know some of the same people week in and week out. We enjoy each other’s company, and it’s fun.”

Hetsko is happy to give back and, along with other seasoned riders, will come along on a beginner bike ride to help new riders and enjoy time with friends.

Ride with Sicklers

The following three group bike rides are offered weekly and are free to the public at Sickler’s.

All rides start at 5:30 p.m. and leave from Sickler’s Clarks Summit location at 298 Noble Road. All group rides are ‘no-drop rides,’ meaning the group sticks together; no one is left behind. Rides last about two to two-and-a-half hours, and riders return to Sickler’s before the sun goes down.

Riders should have a road bike, helmet, proper attire and water.

To sign up for an email newsletter with notifications about Sickler’s group rides, visit sicklerbikes.com. Or, call Sickler’s at 570-587-2453 for more information.

Hammer Ride: This ride is offered every Tuesday, weather permitting. Bicyclists travel at about a 15 mile per hour average pace. This ride has a faster pace and more climbing than the beginner group ride. This ride is geared toward experienced cyclists.

Beginner Ride: This ride is good for beginners and intermediate riders. It is offered every Wednesday, weather permitting. Cyclists will travel up to 12 miles per hour on average. Veterans and representatives from Sickler’s go along on this ride, offering help and advice when needed.

Gravel Ride: This ride leaves from Sickler’s every Thursday, weather permitting. It follows the trolley trail and beyond. This ride is fewer miles than the others and the average pace is 10 miles per hour. Thursday’s Gravel Ride ends with a cookout at Sickler’s.