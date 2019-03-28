Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Abington Christian Academy students Nakshu Govindan, left, and Micah Solano are hard at work.

S. ABINGTON TWP. — For the 31st consecutive year, Abington Christian Academy (ACA) is opening its doors to cultivate wisdom, virtue and joy in the lives of its students. ACA will hold two open houses for prospective parents. The first is scheduled for Tuesday, April 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the second for Wednesday, April 17, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Abington Christian Academy is a private, classical, Christian school providing an education that is both academically rigorous and soul nourishing. It serves grades PreK3 through fourth.

Applications and information are available for prospective parents by calling the academy at 570-586-5270 or can be downloaded online at abingtonacademy.com.