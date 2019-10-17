Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Abraham Jam features Billy Jonas, Darwud Wharnsby and David LaMotte. The group will perform on Sunday, Oct. 20 at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit.

CLARKS SUMMIT — Abraham Jam will open the Arts at First Presbyterian season with a concert on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. in the church sanctuary, 300 School St.

Admission is free, but a free-will offering will be taken to help defray costs.

Abraham Jam features Billy Jonas, Darwud Wharnsby and David LaMotte, each of whom has performed extensively and released original CDs. When they team up to play together as Abraham Jam, they don’t just take turns sharing songs, but create music together, contributing vocal harmonies, percussion and instrumentation to each other’s songs.

Wharnsby is an insightful and passionate musician based in Toronto, Canada. He sings original songs and plays on guitar and mandolin.

Jonas is an accomplished percussionist, guitar player, pianist and songwriter, with infectiously whimsical songs and a knack for inspiring audiences to join in.

LaMotte is a songwriter with more than 3,000 concerts on five continents and every state in the U.S. on his resumé.

The band was formed in 2010 in an effort to foster interfaith, respect and cooperation. Its first concert was at Duke University. LaMotte was working with the North Carolina Council of Churches at the time and came up with the concept. He approached campus Jewish, Muslim and Christian student organizations in the area and put together an interfaith student committee that chose which musicians would be involved, as well as the name of the band.

Since that original Duke University concert, Abraham Jam has performed for the Festival of the Sacred Arts in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and for the 2016 Parliament of World Religions in Salt Lake City, Utah, among other events and venues. The trio has put out two albums and tours extensively.

Abraham Jam makes a strong case that harmony is better than unity — that they don’t have to be singing the same note to cultivate peace, they can sing different notes that are beautiful together.

The Arts at First Presbyterian program receives support from the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts Program aadministered by the Pocono Arts Council, a Lackawanna County Arts & Cultural Grant and numerous individual donors.

For more information or directions, call the church at 570-586-6306 or visit fpccs.org.