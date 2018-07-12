Article Tools Font size – + Share This

From left: Lance Miley of Making Music Matter for Kids & Rock School, SummitFEST presenting sponsor; Michael Warner of Clarks Green Assembly of God, tent sponsor; Jessica Nemetz, ABPA vice president; Pastor Paul Osborn of Heritage Baptist Church, bounce house sponsor and Pastor Dan Miller of Clarks Green Assembly of God, tent sponsor. PS Bank is also a tent sponsor.

CLARKS SUMMIT — The Abington Business and Professional Association will present SummitFEST, featuring sidewalk sale days Thursday through Saturday, July 12-14 and a free Community Block Party Friday, July 13 from 5-9 p.m.

Sidewalk sale days will feature the best deals of the season from the local retail shops.

The Block Party will take place rain or shine along Spring Street, spilling out into South State Street and along Depot Street, featuring music by the Rock School of Music and Abington locals Grayson Drive.

There we will be space for dancing in front of the stage as well as a seating area. People are welcome to bring their own chairs.

Food vendors will set-up along both sides of Spring Street between The Nyx and The Gathering Place. Mucciolo Family Wines and other vendors will set up along Depot Street.

The pocket park will host a kids zone featuring sidewalk chalk art, a bounce house, games, art projects, a glitter tattoo artist and other children’s activities.