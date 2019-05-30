SUBMITTED PHOTO The Abington Business & Professional Association (ABPA) will host a designer purse bingo event Sunday, June 23 at Ramada by Wyndham, 820 Northern Blvd., South Abington Twp. Doors will open at noon and games will begin at 2 p.m., featuring Michael Kors, Kate Spade & Coach with 20 designer bag bingo games and three special games, basket raffles, 50/50 and bingo specials. A cash bar and concessions will also be available. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door and can be purchased at The Nyx, PS Bank in Clarks Summit or by contacting Jessica Nemetz at 570-840-7058. From left, first row: Amy Milewski, vice president and Jessica Nemetz, president. Second row: Barbara Sanders, treasurer; Janice Bevacqua, past president; Noreen Thomas, board member; Laura Ancherani, executive director; and Diane Calabro, board member.