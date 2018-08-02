Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO SUBMITTED BY THE ABINGTON BUSINESS & PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATION From left, first row: event co-chairs Jessica Nemetz, ABPA vice-president and Diane Calabro, ABPA board member. Second row, Janice Bevacqua, ABPA president; Sandy Longo, ABPA secretary; Amy Milewski, ABPA board member and Lisa Armetta, ABPA board member.

CLARKS SUMMIT — People can play a game of bingo, try to win a designer purse and support the Clarks Summit Fire Company all at once.

Designer Purse Bingo will be held Aug 26 at the fire hall at 321 Bedford St. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and bingo begins at 2 p.m.

The Abington Business and Professional Association (ABPA) is sponsoring the event, which will include 20 bingo games, bingo specials, a 50/50, basket raffle and concessions.

Designer purses will include such brands as Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Coach.

“Event-goers can expect to see a great selection of designer purses as well as good food and fun,” said Laura Ancherani, ABPA executive director.

“No one in the Abington Business and Professional Association has done an event like this before,” added Janice Bevacqua, ABPA president. “My sister Dawn Steele has done an event like this before and is helping us out. She is looking everywhere for the pursues, including online and out of the area. She hopes the ladies like the purses she has picked out.”

Food and drinks available for purchase will include baked goods, pizza, wimpies, meatballs, hot dogs, sides, coffee, tea water, soda and more.

“This event lets the community become involved and come together in one place,” said Jessica Nemetz, ABPA vice president. “This event is a great way to give back to the community by supporting a good cause and raising money for the fire company.”

“Our local community will be directly impacted by the event in terms of helping our fire company with purchasing a new vehicle,” said Ancherani “It will help us to continue to show case all that our area has to offer and give back to the locals.”

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door and can be purchased at the Nyx or PS Bank Clarks Summit Branch or by calling Jessica Nemetz at 570-840-7058.

A portion of the proceeds benefit the Clarks Summit Fire Company and the remainder will go toward community events presented by the ABPA such as the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice, Fall Fun in the Abingtons and SummitFest.

Want to go?

