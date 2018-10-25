PHOTO SUBMITTED BY THE ABPA The Abington Business and Professional Association’s (ABPA) annual Fall Fun in the Abingtons will take place Saturday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring live pumpkin carvings and displays, a pet and child costume parade, hay rides, bounce house, fall goodies, trick-or-treating, children’s crafts and more. For a complete list of events visit TheABPA.com. From left, first row: Pastor Paul Osborn and Scott Cleveland, both of Heritage Baptist Church. Second row, event sponsors: Attorney Jenna Kraycer of Oliver, Price, & Rhodes; Megan Millo of Ken Pollock Alfa Romeo/Maserati; Attorney Bill Dunstone of Oliver, Price, & Rhodes; Sandra Koldjeski of Citizens Savings Bank; Attorney Alfred Weinschenk of Oliver, Price, & Rhodes, Neil Persad of Everything Natural; Lisa Akulonis of Citizens Savings Bank; Harold Stout of Peoples Security Bank & Trust and Rati Kanani of Kumon Clarks Summit. Taylor Family Dental is also a sponsor of the event.