PHOTO SUBMITTED BY THE ABPA The Abington Business & Professional Association (ABPA) announced the winner of its 2018 Business Scarecrow Competition is Clel's Place. People's Security Bank & Trust came in second place, followed by Everything Natural in third place. The voter who won the $100 gift certificate is Steve Gember.
