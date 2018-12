Article Tools Font size – + Share This



FORTY FORT – Dr. Kathleen Hanlon, Dean of Wyoming Seminary Lower School, announced the local students named to the academic honor rolls for the first trimester of the 2018-2019 academic year.

High honor roll

Grade 8:

Marai Castellanos

of Waverly Township

Honor roll

Grade 6:

Moira Poepperling

of Waverly Township

Grade 7:

Calvin Platt of Clarks Summit

Cameron Taylor

of Waverly Township