SUBMITTED PHOTO The Abington Heights varsity wrestling team won the Gary Woodruff Memorial Tournament Saturday, Dec. 8 in Wyalusing. From left: Coach Steve Peters, Sal Schiavone, Keone Kiat, Jacob Rosenstein, James Brown, R.J. Knott, Sam Northup, Robbie Horvath, Scott Jacoby, Aiden Price, Cole Kroptavich, Grant McGinley, Zach Rice, Ty Wilmot, Seth Drake, Brandon Grogan, Hutch Lynott and Assistant Coach Greg Theony.