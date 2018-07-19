The Valley Petunia 12U Softball League recently completed its season and held the annual post season tournament at Marvine Dutch Gap Field in Scranton and the Throop softball field. Marvine Dutch Gap Main Avenue Ice Cream was the league champion, Abington Williams was the runner-up and Throop NC Outdoor Services took third place. Abington Williams team mebers, from left, first row: Emily Bartell, Caly Yankow, Riley Knott, Kaylyn Elliot, Maggie Henderson and Paige Walsh. Second row: Brooke Beemer, Marley Sarafinko, Sarah Ulrich and Sophia Santarsiero. Third row: coaches Gretchen Henderson, Eric Elliott, Jack Walsh and Tori Yankow.