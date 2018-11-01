Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — The Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069, 402 Winola Road, will hold or participate in the following events this month. For more information, call 570-587-5663.

Thursday, Nov. 1, 6:30 p.m.VFW house committee meeting, followed by a 7 p.m. VFW monthly meeting.

Wednesday, Nov. 7, 6 p.m. VFW auxiliary monthly meeting.

Thursday, Nov. 8, 2 p.m. Veterans Day ceremony at Elan Gardens.

Friday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m. Lakeland High School Veterans Day ceremony.

Friday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lackawanna Bar Association will host “Wills for Heros.”

Friday, Nov. 9, 11:45 a.m. Keystone College Veterans Day luncheon and ceremony.

Friday, Nov. 9, 5-7 p.m. at the Waverly Community House. Spaghetti dinner (spaghetti, meatballs, salad, dessert and beverage). Free and open to the public.

Saturday, Nov. 10. “Happy birthday, U.S. Marines” – 243 years old.

Saturday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m. “Ed Deluca” will perform. Come and hear the music of this entertainer.

Sunday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. Veterans Day ceremony in the banquet room.

Monday, Nov. 12, 11 a.m. Allied Services DePaul School Veterans Day ceremony and luncheon.

Sunday, Nov. 18, 1 p.m. Auxiliary District 10 meeting at Simpson VFW.

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2 p.m. VFW district 10 meeting at Eynon VFW.

Wednesday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m. “Thanksgiving Eve” – enjoy the musical entertainment of “Marilyn Kennedy.”

Thursday, Nov. 22. Thanksgiving Day – club closed.