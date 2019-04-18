SUBMITTED PHOTO Newly elected officers of Abington Post 7069, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Clarks Summit. From left: Steuart Bailey, installing officer; Herman Johnson, trustee; Patrick Williams, chaplain; Michael Rogan, judge advocate; Donald Jones, commander; John Arre, junior vice commander; Nicholas Shyshuk, trustee; John Glucksnis, trustee; Eugene Barkasy, trustee, and Michael McLane, quartermaster/adjutant.