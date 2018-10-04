Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — The Abington Memorial VFW Post 7096, 402 Winola Road, will hold the following events this month. For more information, call 570-587-5663.

Thursday, Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m. VFW House Committee meeting, followed by 7 p.m. VFW monthly meeting.

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 6 p.m. VFW auxiliary monthly meeting.

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m. Shuffleboard league begins and will run every Wednesday night. Sign-up sheet is on the event board.

Saturday, Oct. 13, 11 a.m. Keystone college homecoming parade-lead by Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069 color guard.

Saturday, Oct. 13, 8 p.m. Enjoy the musical entertainment of Wand’ring Aloud.

Saturday, Oct. 13. Happy birthday U.S. Navy. (243 years old).

Saturday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m. Enjoy the musical entertainment of “Marilyn Kennedy.”

Saturday, Oct. 27, Annual VFW Auxiliary Spaghetti Dinner – serving from 4-7 p.m. Cost: $9 for adults and $4.50 for children.